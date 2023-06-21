RIL's Focus On Earnings Growth Prompts Jefferies To Retain 'Buy' Call
Jefferies maintains a target price of Rs 3,125, implying a potential upside of 22%.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has retained a 'buy' rating from Jefferies after meeting investors in the U.K. that remain positive on the company's earnings growth and returns on incremental capex.
The brokerage maintained a target price of Rs 3,125 apiece, implying a potential upside of 22% as it expects Ebitda growth of 16% in fiscal 2024.
Jefferies sees faster revenue growth with operating leverage in retail, accelerated broadband traction in Jio, steady Ebitda growth in petrochemicals, and commissioning in green energy in calendar year 2024, according to a June 20 note.
Retail Footfall To Pick Up Pace
Jefferies expects footfall per square foot to go up during FY24-25, which was at 50% of pre-Covid levels during the fourth quarter of FY23.
Retail footfall grew at a compound annual growth rate of 9% for a three-year period, lagging behind the floor space CAGR, which was at 32%.
Petrochemicals Margins To Improve
Margins are improving on inventory correction and improving demand in China, with the benefit of lower U.S. ethane prices, according to Jefferies.
An additional $5 per barrel benefit to margins also comes from Russia's share of India's oil imports, which was 42% in May. However, an increase in capacity additions in China is likely to limit the margin improvement below the long-term average, Jefferies said.
The brokerage sees limited downside to its 95 Ebitda growth estimates for fiscal 2024.
Broadband Traction To Aid 5G Monetisation
Jio has cornered 55% incremental market share in broadband sub, with a near 100 million potential broadband addressable market up for grabs, the brokerage said.
The intra-city fibre route per kilometre is seven times that of Airtel's, with twice as many monthly broadband subscriber additions, it said.
Jefferies expects accelerated additions to broadband subscriptions, led by an increase in fixed wireless access rollout, and an improvement in margins due to the fact that the cost of 5G is only a fraction of that of 4G.
Phase I Solar PV, Storage To Begin Next Year
Five gigawatts of heterojunction technology-based solar photovoltaic module capacity and five gigawatt hours of lithium phosphate stationary storage are set to commence by the middle of the next calendar year, according to the note.
Photovoltaic module capacity will increase to 20 gigawatts by the end of the calendar year 2025, according to the brokerage. Captive generation plants with a 20-gigawatt capacity will come online by CY26, Jefferies said.
Shares of Reliance Industries rose 0.14% to Rs 2,560.65 apiece, compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 11:20 a.m. The stock rose 0.5% intraday, with the relative strength index at 65.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintained a 'buy', three maintained a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.8%.