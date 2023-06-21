RIL's Focus On Earnings Growth Prompts Jefferies To Retain 'Buy' Call

Reliance Industries Ltd. has retained a 'buy' rating from Jefferies after meeting investors in the U.K. that remain positive on the company's earnings growth and returns on incremental capex.

The brokerage maintained a target price of Rs 3,125 apiece, implying a potential upside of 22% as it expects Ebitda growth of 16% in fiscal 2024.

Jefferies sees faster revenue growth with operating leverage in retail, accelerated broadband traction in Jio, steady Ebitda growth in petrochemicals, and commissioning in green energy in calendar year 2024, according to a June 20 note.