RIL- Reliance Strategic Investments: July 20 Set As Record Date For Scheme of Arrangement
The effective date for the scheme is set to be July 1, with the record date as July 20.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has fixed the record date for scheme of arrangement with Reliance Strategic Investments ahead of its demerger.
The effective date for the scheme is set to be July 1, with the record date as July 20, after being approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, according to an exchange filing.
Reliance Strategic Investments shall issue and allot one equity share of the company for every fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each.
Post the demerger of RSIL with its parent company, it will be renamed as "Jio Financial Services," and subsequently listed.
RSIL's board of directors also approved the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, and the Reserve Bank of India.
The board also made the following decisions:
Approved the appointment of Rajiv Mehrishi, Sunil Mehta, Bimal Manu Tanna as independent directors for a term of five years up to July 6, 2028.
Approved the appointment of lsha Mukesh Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as non-executive directors, subject to shareholders' and RBI's approval.
Recommended the appointment of Lodha & Co. as joint statutory auditor of RSlL to hold office post the 25th annual general meeting, till conclusion of 28th annual general meeting of the company.
Bafasubrrnanian Chandrasekaran stepped down from the position of independent director, with effect from close of business hours on July 7.
On Friday, Reliance Industires' shares closed 0.2% lower at Rs 2,633.6 apiece, as compared with a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50, which ended the day at 19,331.80.