RIL- Reliance Strategic Investments: July 20 Set As Record Date For Scheme of Arrangement

Reliance Industries Ltd. has fixed the record date for scheme of arrangement with Reliance Strategic Investments ahead of its demerger.

The effective date for the scheme is set to be July 1, with the record date as July 20, after being approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, according to an exchange filing.

Reliance Strategic Investments shall issue and allot one equity share of the company for every fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each.