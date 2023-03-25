RIL Appoints Srikanth Venkatachari As CFO, Alok Agarwal As Senior Adviser To Chairman
Reliance Industries Ltd. has appointed Srikanth Venkatachari as the chief financial officer, while the incumbent CFO Alok Agarwal will assume the role of senior adviser to Chairperson Mukesh Ambani.
The appointments will come into effect from June 1, according to an exchange filing issued on Friday.
Venkatachari was the joint chief financial officer of the Company from 2011.
As senior adviser, Agarwal will assist Ambani on a wide range of strategic issues. He was appointed as the chief financial officer of the company in 2005.
The board appreciated Agarwal for his contribution in the transformative journey of the company in the filing.
Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.96% to close at Rs 2,203.50 on Friday, as compared with a decline of 0.69% in the benchmark Sensex.