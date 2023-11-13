Revenue Down On Low Crude Prices: Here's How Upstream Oil Companies Fared In Q2

The aggregate net profit for major oil exploration and production companies grew 0.92% in the September quarter, primarily led by Reliance Industries Ltd.

Despite an increase in sales production, the aggregate revenue fell 0.44% due to a decrease in price realisations amid volatile crude prices.

Oil India Ltd.'s net profit declined 70% year-on-year, mainly due to a one-time loss of Rs 2,366.8 crore allocated for ongoing litigation in the quarter.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. also experienced a 20% dip in net profit due to decreased sales of crude oil. ONGC's per-barrel realisation from nominated fields declined 11% to $84.84 from $95.50, and the realisation for crude oil from joint venture partners dropped 16% to $79.41 from $94.96 per barrel.