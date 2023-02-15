Retail Investors Keep Faith In India Despite Adani Rout

Parvez Qureshi, a 24-year-old student in the western Indian city of Surat, saw his investment of 40,000 rupees ($483) swell almost 10-fold in value as Indian shares rallied from their lows in 2020 before halving the value earlier this year. But he still aims to keep investing in stocks that have the potential to increase earnings and benefit from the adoption of new technology such as automaker Tata Motors Ltd.