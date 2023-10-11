Retail Investors Are Bulwark Of Indian Market During Volatility, Says Prime Securities' N Jayakumar

The flows in most markets have been negative as people have been moving out of their investments. For most markets, equities have not made money and debt has actually lost money because yields kept going up and gold has not performed well, according to Jayakumar.

He highlighted that people have invested in various assets but most markets have not been profitable. However, India stood out like an "oasis in a desert", he said. Many positive developments are happening in the country which people sometimes tend to "take for granted or ignore".

What retail investors are doing holds more significance than following the moves of foreign institutional investors who often mirror global trends, Jayakumar said. While many asset categories worldwide have been returning negative results, understanding the strategies and choices of Indian investors becomes crucial in navigating the market, according to him.