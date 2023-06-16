Restaurant Chain Cava Soars In Debut After $318 Million IPO

Cava’s strong pricing and debut came even as its initial valuation drew skepticism from analysts including Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Halen and New Constructs Chief Executive Officer David Trainer. Both said the company’s valuation on some metrics was far higher than peers such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., highlighting lagging restaurant-level margins. Analysts have compared Cava to restaurant companies such as Portillo’s Inc. and Sweetgreen Inc., both of which saw initial pops in their trading debuts before slumping over time.