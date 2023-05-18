Restaurant Brands Shares Gain After Q4 Net Loss Narrows
The company's fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to Rs 79.96 crore from Rs 81.95 crore in corresponding period in the previous year
Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. gained the most in two weeks on Thursday after its loss narrowed in the fourth quarter.
The company's net loss narrowed to Rs 79.96 crore in the quarter ended March from Rs 81.95 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. Revenue rose 28.55% to Rs 513.95 crore for the quarter ended March 31.
The company reported the opening of 88 new restaurants in the country in fiscal 23, against the closing of 12, bringing the total to 391.
It also reported opening 240 BK Cafés, taking the total to 275.
Revenue from the BK APP rose 327% year-on-year, with 62 lakh installs, a 107% growth over the previous year.
Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 28.55% to Rs 513.95 crore.
Ebitda up 35.41% at Rs 27.38 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.33% vs. 5.06%
The net loss narrows to Rs 79.96 crore from Rs 81.54 crore a year earlier.
Shares of the company surged 11.05% to Rs 119.05 apiece, compared to a 0.32% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex as of 11:40 a.m. The stock rose 11.47% intraday, the most since May 5.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 22.2 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 77, indicating the stock may be overbought.
Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, four suggest a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 9.1%.