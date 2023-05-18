Restaurant Brands Shares Gain After Q4 Net Loss Narrows

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. gained the most in two weeks on Thursday after its loss narrowed in the fourth quarter.

The company's net loss narrowed to Rs 79.96 crore in the quarter ended March from Rs 81.95 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. Revenue rose 28.55% to Rs 513.95 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company reported the opening of 88 new restaurants in the country in fiscal 23, against the closing of 12, bringing the total to 391.

It also reported opening 240 BK Cafés, taking the total to 275.

Revenue from the BK APP rose 327% year-on-year, with 62 lakh installs, a 107% growth over the previous year.