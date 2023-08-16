ADVERTISEMENT
Religare Enterprises Shares Hit Six-Year High After Large Trade
At least 2.45 crore shares, or 7.6% equity, changed hands on the BSE, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd. hit a six-year high on Wednesday after large trade.At least 2.45 crore shares, or 7.6% equity, changed hands on the BSE, according to Bloomberg data.The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd. hit a six-year high on Wednesday after large trade.
At least 2.45 crore shares, or 7.6% equity, changed hands on the BSE, according to Bloomberg data.
The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
The stock of the diversified financial services firm rose 4.66% to Rs 230.35 apiece as of 9:54 a.m., compared to a 0.34% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The shares rose as much as 7.54% intraday to Rs 236.7 apiece, the highest since April 2017.
The stock has risen 32.4% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 88.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 79, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT