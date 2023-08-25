Reliance's Monetisation Cycles Getting Shorter, Says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has said Reliance Industries Ltd. was moving into a phase of concurrent monetisation and investment cycles.

The brokerage reaffirmed its overweight rating, citing under-appreciated opportunities for the company, with target price of Rs 2,821.

A stake sale in its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., to Qatar Investment Authority and a ramp-up in revenue from new projects highlight the shortening investment to monetisation cycles for RIL, it said in a note on Thursday.

Over the past two years, RIL has invested $10 billion in its retail venture with a focus on increasing upstream and downstream integration along with growing its brand portfolio, Morgan Stanley said.

It estimated Reliance Retail's earnings to pick up pace by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 24% over financial year 2023–26, leveraged by store and warehousing expansion over the past two years.