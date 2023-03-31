Reliance Industries Shares Surge As NCLT Gives Nod To Jio Financial Services

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. advanced the most in four months after getting approval to spin off the financial services business of the company.

The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, has given its initial nod to the spin-off of the financial services business of RIL.

The new financial arm, Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., will be later renamed Jio Financial Services. The court has called for a meeting of the shareholders of Reliance on May 2.

RIL had approved a scheme for the demerger of its financial services business in October last year.