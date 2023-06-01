Reliance Industries Shares Gain As S&P Affirms 'BBB+' Rating On Stable Outlook

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose in trade as S&P Global Ratings maintained a stable outlook with a 'BBB+' rating on the company.

RIL's operating performance is likely to remain resilient over the next two years, according to S&P Global. Its growing presence in the digital and retail segments will temper softer earnings in the energy business, it said.

The rating agency could lower its outlook if its capital expenditure, including acquisitions in digital or retail businesses, is higher than it expects. "We believe RIL's expansion plans for the period are manageable."

The capex will remain elevated but lower than the levels of fiscal 2023, it said. "We believe the company's leverage will remain at a level commensurate with the current rating."

S&P Global has also affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the company's senior unsecured debt. Despite elevated investments over the next 24 months, the stable rating outlook indicates that the company's cash flows will help preserve its financial profile.

The agency plans on raising its outlook on the conglomerate if it demonstrates a track record of conservative financial policy, such as debt-to-Ebitda below 2 times. A higher rating could require the digital and retail segments' competitiveness to strengthen further.