Reliance Retail Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 18.8% On Higher Footfalls, Store Additions

In April-June, the company added 406 stores to take the total count to 18,446, the highest in India, spanning across an area of 70.6 million sq. ft.

"Retail business delivered robust growth, with fast-paced store additions and steady growth in footfalls," Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., said in a statement.

"The contribution of digital and New Commerce initiatives is scaling up, delivering value to consumers, and providing synergistic benefits to merchant partners," he said.

According to the company, revenue growth was led by grocery, consumer electronics, and fashion and lifestyle segments, while margin growth was a result of improving efficiencies.