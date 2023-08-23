Reliance Retail Files InvIT Proposal With SEBI, Aims Rs 3,000-Crore Fundraise

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., is planning to raise Rs 3,048 crore through the infrastructure investment trust of its warehousing and logistics assets on a private placement basis, as per draft documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

With an intend to monetise its warehouse assets, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has set up the Infrastructure Investment Trust under the name of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust.

Upon the allotment of the units, the trust intends to utilise the issue proceeds towards the acquisition of equity shares of the warehouse special purpose vehicle and provide a loan of Rs 2,928 crore to the SPV towards acquisition of the logistics assets.