Reliance Is Biggest And Adani Transmission Fastest Wealth Creator Of 2017-2022

The top 100 wealth creators of India Inc. generated a wealth of Rs 92.2 lakh crore in 2017–22, the highest in a five-year period yet, according to a report.

The pace of wealth creation, at a 28% compounded annual growth rate, is the fastest in eight five-year periods, said the Annual Wealth Creation Study by Motilal Oswal. The Sensex returned gains of 15% during the period.

The ‘all-round’ rating is a cumulative ranking of companies based on parameters such as size, speed, and consistency.