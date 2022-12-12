Reliance Is Biggest And Adani Transmission Fastest Wealth Creator Of 2017-2022
The pace of wealth creation, at 28% CAGR, is the fastest in the last eight five-year periods.
The top 100 wealth creators of India Inc. generated a wealth of Rs 92.2 lakh crore in 2017–22, the highest in a five-year period yet, according to a report.
The pace of wealth creation, at a 28% compounded annual growth rate, is the fastest in eight five-year periods, said the Annual Wealth Creation Study by Motilal Oswal. The Sensex returned gains of 15% during the period.
The ‘all-round’ rating is a cumulative ranking of companies based on parameters such as size, speed, and consistency.
During 2017–22, Reliance Industries Ltd. was the biggest wealth creator for the fourth consecutive time at Rs 13.018 lakh crore, according to the study. RIL has retained the No. 1 position nine times in the last 16 five-year periods.
The fastest wealth creators include Adani Transmission Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., and Aadni Enterprises Ltd. at a CAGR of 106%, 100%, and 97%, respectively. The "consistent" ranking was topped by Adani Enterprises, followed by Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. and Coforge Ltd. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. remain among the top five wealth creators.
Adani Transmission emerged as the fastest wealth creator for the second consecutive year. Adani Enterprises has also been the most consistent wealth creator. It outperformed the Sensex in the last five years and has the highest CAGR of 97% compared with 14.6% for the Sensex. Both Adani Group companies have seen their stock prices nearly double during 2017–2022.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. was a surprise entry in the top 10 after being left out last year from the list of top 100 wealth creators. That, according to Motilal Oswal, is an indicator that the worst may be over for the Indian telecom sector.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.