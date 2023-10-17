Reliance Industries To Benefit From Robust Refining Sector, Says Nomura

Reliance Industries Ltd. is best-placed to gain from a strong refining sector, according to Nomura, which has reiterated a 'buy' rating on the stock despite declining refining margins.

Last week, the energy market saw significant fluctuation as Brent futures rose 6% on Oct. 13, primarily driven by the geopolitical risks associated with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Benchmark refining margins declined 6% week-on-week, falling to $4.8 per barrel of crude oil for the week ending Oct. 15, from $5.1 per barrel the previous week, as per a Nomura report on Oct. 16. This drop was attributed to decreases in various products, except for fuel oil.

The brokerage notes upside risks to its conservative refining margin estimate for Reliance Industries of $12 per barrel for FY24.