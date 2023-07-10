Reliance Industries Shares Jump The Most In Over 14 Weeks On Retail Unit Equity Reduction Plan
The company plans to cancel and extinguish equity shares held by minority investors in Reliance Retail Ltd.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose the most in over 14 weeks on its decision to reduce equity share capital held by shareholders in Reliance Retail Ltd.
The shares held by minority investors, other than its promoter and the holding company Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., in unlisted Reliance Retail Ltd. shall be cancelled and extinguished, according to an exchange filing. The company will pay investors Rs 1,362 apiece.
Shares of Reliance Industries rose 2.95% to Rs 2,711.2 apiece as of 9:27 a.m., compared to a 0.21% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 3.16% intraday, the most in over three months since March 31.
Total traded volume stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 4.1%.