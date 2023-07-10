Reliance Industries Shares Jump The Most In Over 14 Weeks On Retail Unit Equity Reduction Plan

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose the most in over 14 weeks on its decision to reduce equity share capital held by shareholders in Reliance Retail Ltd.

The shares held by minority investors, other than its promoter and the holding company Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., in unlisted Reliance Retail Ltd. shall be cancelled and extinguished, according to an exchange filing. The company will pay investors Rs 1,362 apiece.