Reliance Industries Raises Rs 20,000 Crore Through 10-Year Bond — BQ Exclusive

Reliance Industries Ltd. raised Rs 20,000 crore by selling 10-year bond at 7.79% coupon rate on Thursday, making it the largest rupee-denominated in the corporate bond market by any private company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The issue received 101 bids worth over Rs 27,000 crore, and the cut-off yield for the 10-year partly paid non-convertible debenture stood at 7.79%, the people mentioned above told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity. BQ Prime has learned that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has bid for Rs 10,000 crore of RIL's total debenture issue.

The first pay-in date for the NCD issue is on Friday, followed by a second pay-in date set on Dec. 15.