BQPrimeMarketsReliance Industries, Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Reliance Industries, Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Here are the estimates for earnings from major companies scheduled for today.

21 Apr 2023, 5:00 AM IST
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)
Reliance Industries Ltd., the most valuable company in the country, and mining major Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will announce its earnings as well as that of its subsidiaries on Friday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is expected to see its net profit rise to Rs 16,442.32 crore during the period, according to analyst estimates collated by Bloomberg. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had registered a net profit of Rs 16,203 crore in the year-ago period.

Here Are The Estimates For Earnings From Major Companies Scheduled For Friday:

Other companies that will declare their financials for the recently concluded March quarter include Tejas Networks Ltd., Tanfac Industries Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd. and Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

