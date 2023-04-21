Reliance Industries, Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Reliance Industries Ltd., the most valuable company in the country, and mining major Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will announce its earnings as well as that of its subsidiaries on Friday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is expected to see its net profit rise to Rs 16,442.32 crore during the period, according to analyst estimates collated by Bloomberg. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had registered a net profit of Rs 16,203 crore in the year-ago period.