Reliance Group's Market Capitalisation Falls Over Rs 7,600 Crore

Reliance Group stocks' market capitalisation declined by Rs 7,611.5 crore in a day, led by the newly listed Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Jio Financial Services closed 5% lower for the second day at Rs 236.45 apiece, losing over Rs 7,909.8 crore in market capitalisation. The share, which was valued at close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore, saw flat discovery price of Rs 262 apiece and opened to selling pressure from investors who waited for over 20 days for the stock to list.

The stock hit the 5% lower circuit on Tuesday, as a result of which it will now be removed from all S&P BSE indices on Aug. 29, according to a BSE notice. If JFS continues to hit a lower circuit in the next two days, the removal date will be deferred by another three days, the notice said.

There were no buyers for the stock, according to NSE data. Nearly 16.38 lakh shares were pending for sale, according to the order book on the second day of trade.

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s market cap fell nearly Rs 405.9 crore on Tuesday. It lost nearly Rs 24,900 crore yesterday, following JFS' debut on the Indian exchanges.

Among other group stocks, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. rose the most at over 6%, followed by Balaji Telefilms Pvt. and Den Networks Ltd. that rose 3.7% and 2.3%, respectively.