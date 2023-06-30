BQPrimeMarketsReliance Capital Shares Gain After Lenders Approve IndusInd Bid
Reliance Capital Shares Gain After Lenders Approve IndusInd Bid

IndusInd made the the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding and 99% votes were in favour of it.

30 Jun 2023, 12:36 PM IST
BQPrime
A shareholder speaks on a mobile phone while attending the AGM of Reliance Capital in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd. gained on Friday after its creditors approved the resolution plan of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. for the bankrupt firm.

The Hinduja Group's unit made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding and 99% of votes were in favour of IndusInd, according to a PTI report.

Reliance Capital's cash balance of over Rs 500 crore will also go to lenders, the report stated. In all, lenders are expected to receive about Rs 10,200 crore for distribution as against Rs 16,000 crore of principal secured debt, resulting in a 65% recovery for the lenders, it said.

Shares of the company rose 4.49% to Rs 9.30, compared to a 0.58% rise in the Nifty as of 10:00 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 58.75, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

