Reliance Capital Shares Gain After Lenders Approve IndusInd Bid

Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd. gained on Friday after its creditors approved the resolution plan of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. for the bankrupt firm.

The Hinduja Group's unit made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore in the second round of bidding and 99% of votes were in favour of IndusInd, according to a PTI report.

Reliance Capital's cash balance of over Rs 500 crore will also go to lenders, the report stated. In all, lenders are expected to receive about Rs 10,200 crore for distribution as against Rs 16,000 crore of principal secured debt, resulting in a 65% recovery for the lenders, it said.