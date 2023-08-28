Reliance AGM 2023: Analysts Expect Stock To Fall But Still Find Value

Reliance Industries Ltd. may be undervalued even as the stock is likely to decline after the annual general meeting, according to analysts.

The AGM was lacking in terms of announcements on valuations for retail and Jio businesses, Abhijeet Bora, deputy vice president-research analyst, Sharekhan By BNP Paribas, told BQ Prime. "This may be the reason behind the fall in stock prices tomorrow," he said.

Mayuresh Joshi, head of research at William O'Neil, said that the stock may witness a negative tick tomorrow based on the market's "sentiment".

The down tick may be on the "lack of statement" related to its newly listed Jio Financial Services Ltd., even as the other announcements met the street's expectations, he said.

The investors were looking forward to hearing about the strategy, plan, and business model of Jio Financial Services. "But, in the longer-drawn process, if things work out in their favour, there is still a lot of value to the stock."

Bora advised investors to buy the stock "on any dip", as the company continues to grow its oil-to-chemicals business and for its long-term value creation in Jio Financial Services.