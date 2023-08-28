Reliance AGM 2023 Highlights: Mukesh Ambani Makes No Major Announcement, Moves Ahead With Succession

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani offered not much to investors, apart from reiterating some of the company's existing plans, at the company's annual general meeting, prompting a decline in shares.

Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Industries, neither offered a road map on the listing of the retail business nor made any major announcement at the 46th AGM on Monday.

Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.27% lower on Monday compared with a 0.2% rise in Nifty 50.

The annual address to shareholders is a much-anticipated event as the group announces key business decisions at the AGM. This year, it followed the demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd., the group foray into the fintech sector.

Reliance Industries, however, moved ahead with his succession plan as his three children will join the board of Reliance Industries Ltd., the parent of oil-to-telecom conglomerate, according to an exchange filing.

Here are the key takeaways from Reliance Industries 46th AGM: