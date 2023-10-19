REIT Prices Are Back To Its Listing Levels. Is It Time To Buy?

Despite renewed interest in real estate stocks, real estate investment trusts have seen prices drop from life highs to trade close to their listing prices.

While distribution income has remained largely consistent, with guidance given by managements continuing to maintain a positive picture, returns by means of capital appreciation have failed to mirror the performance of the underlying sector that REITs offer ownership for.

Embassy Office Park, India's first REIT, was listed in April 2019 at a price of Rs 308 per unit on the National Stock Exchange. After rising as much as 72.67% over the next year, it now trades at Rs 306.7.

Similarly, Mindspace Business Parks REIT currently trades 2.14% above its listing price, while Brookfield India REIT trades 14.46% below.