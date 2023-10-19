REIT Prices Are Back To Its Listing Levels. Is It Time To Buy?
REITs could be considered an attractive investment for fixed income returns, but not capital ones, said Moneyfront CEO Mohit Gang.
Despite renewed interest in real estate stocks, real estate investment trusts have seen prices drop from life highs to trade close to their listing prices.
While distribution income has remained largely consistent, with guidance given by managements continuing to maintain a positive picture, returns by means of capital appreciation have failed to mirror the performance of the underlying sector that REITs offer ownership for.
Embassy Office Park, India's first REIT, was listed in April 2019 at a price of Rs 308 per unit on the National Stock Exchange. After rising as much as 72.67% over the next year, it now trades at Rs 306.7.
Similarly, Mindspace Business Parks REIT currently trades 2.14% above its listing price, while Brookfield India REIT trades 14.46% below.
From an investor's perspective, distributions are looked at as a percentage of the per unit price, or distribution yield. As prices fall, yields go up, making them an attractive investment. This leads to buying, and subsequent rise in prices till a market equilibrium is achieved.
Here's how the returns from yields have been:
"The underperformance of REITs is because they’ve missed their guidance," said Puneet Jain, co-founder and chief investment officer of Neo Asset Management Pvt.
Part of the reason why REITs have missed their guidance is because they have been unable to renew the leases on a significant portion of their assets. These assets form a part of special economic zones in various parts of the country. Since 2022, the government has been engaged in upgrading the Special Economic Zones Act, 2019, having failed to garner as much interest as it anticipated.
Only 265 out of the 378 SEZs remained operational, according to a notification by the Press Information Bureau in March 2021. This prompted the government to start work on the DESH Bill, which is intended as an upgrade of the SEZ Act.
A bulk of the demand for office spaces is coming from Global Capability Centers, which are unable to occupy spaces allocated under the SEZ Act, according to Jain. The lack of demand from tenants for properties in SEZs and the inability to re-lease the vacated space as older contracts expire has prompted REITs to begin work on asset expansion, in a bid to bolster distribution.
The Verdict
REITs are considered an attractive investment option more from the perspective of regular income distribution than price appreciation. The instrument allows individuals to have fractional ownership in real estate. The real estate assets are leased, and the rental income is distributed to unit holders.
According to guidelines given by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the market regulator requires 90% of net distributable cash flows to be periodically distributed to unit holders.
From an investor’s perspective, buying when prices are depressed has the added advantage of receiving more bang for each buck. In other words, the REIT’s distribution yield rises.
So, should you consider investing now?
"As the interest cycle turns, REITs could be considered an attractive investment for fixed income returns, but not necessarily capital ones," said Mohit Gang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Moneyfront.
"They make for a sensible investment for those who are looking for durable, continuous and steady returns over a longer horizon, such as three years," he said.
HSBC Global Research retained its 'buy' rating on Embassy Office Park, with a target price of Rs 400. It has set a target price of Rs 315 for Brookfield India in an Oct. 17 note. The targets imply an upside of 29.6% and 29.7%, respectively.
In the event that the DESH bill is cleared, net operating income for REITs could rise by 12-15%, leading to a rise in distributions by 15-20%, according to Jain.