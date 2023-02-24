BQPrimeMarketsRedington Shares Gain After Large Trade
Redington Shares Gain After Large Trade

24 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Shares of Redington Ltd. gained the most in eight weeks since Dec. 26 after large trades.

At least 18.86 crore shares, or 24.1% equity, changed hands in bunched trades, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of the company gained 2.36% to Rs 176.20 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., compared with 0.29% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 6.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.4.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.3%.

