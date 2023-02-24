ADVERTISEMENT
Redington Shares Gain After Large Trade
Shares of Redington Ltd. gained the most in eight weeks since Dec. 26 after large trades.
Shares of the company gained 2.36% to Rs 176.20 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., compared with 0.29% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded volume stood at 6.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.4.
Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.3%.
