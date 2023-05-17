Redington Shares Fall As Q4 Profit Falls, Missing Estimates
The company’s net profit declined 11% YoY to Rs 310.10 crore in the fourth quarter, missing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 353 crore.
Shares of Redington Ltd. fell the most in over five months after fourth-quarter net profit declined, missing estimates on a rise in expenses.
The technology services and products distributor’s net profit declined 11% year-on-year to Rs 310.10 crore in the quarter ended March, according to the company’s exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 353 crore.
The bottom line was dragged down by a 27% jump in total expenses, primarily driven by an increase in the purchase of traded goods.
Redington Ltd. Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 26.27% at Rs 21,848.59 crore.
Ebitda up at Rs 541.84 crore versus Rs 484.44 crore.
Ebitda margin at 2.48% vs. 2.83%
Net profit is down 11% at Rs 310.10 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 353 crore.)
Shares of Redington fell 1.25% to Rs 173.1 apiece, compared with a 0.74% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:28 p.m.
The stock fell 6.27% intraday, the most in over five months since Dec. 23, 2022. The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its monthly average.
Of the eight analysts tracking the company, all maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 16.4%.