Redington Shares Fall As Q4 Profit Falls, Missing Estimates

Shares of Redington Ltd. fell the most in over five months after fourth-quarter net profit declined, missing estimates on a rise in expenses.

The technology services and products distributor’s net profit declined 11% year-on-year to Rs 310.10 crore in the quarter ended March, according to the company’s exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 353 crore.

The bottom line was dragged down by a 27% jump in total expenses, primarily driven by an increase in the purchase of traded goods.