Redington, Britannia, Tata Chemicals, Raymond, Whirlpool Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Redington Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., and Whirlpool of India Ltd. will announce their earnings for the quarter ended December on Wednesday.

Other companies that will declare their financial results include Alembic Pharma Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Timken India Ltd., UTI Asset Management Co. and MAS Financial Services Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd., IDFC Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Gillette India Ltd. and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. will also release their financial reports today.