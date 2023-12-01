REC's Yearly Disbursement Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore For First Time, Shares At Record High

REC's stock rose as much as 9.75% during the day to Rs 382.70 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 8.83% higher at Rs 379.50 apiece, compared to a 0.67% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11 a.m.

It has risen 224.89% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.96, which implied the stock is overbought.

Five out of six analysts tracking REC maintain a 'buy' rating, while one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6%.