REC's Yearly Disbursement Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore For First Time, Shares At Record High
Shares of REC Ltd. surged nearly 10% to a record high on Friday after it crossed the disbursement of Rs 1 lakh crore in a year for the first time.
In the corresponding period of eight months in the financial year, the disbursement was Rs 47,035 crore, according to an exchange filing.
REC's stock rose as much as 9.75% during the day to Rs 382.70 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 8.83% higher at Rs 379.50 apiece, compared to a 0.67% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11 a.m.
It has risen 224.89% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.96, which implied the stock is overbought.
Five out of six analysts tracking REC maintain a 'buy' rating, while one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6%.