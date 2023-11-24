Records Tumble As Tata Technologies IPO Is Subscribed 70 Times

Records tumbled on Dalal Street as the first initial public offering from the House of Tata in nearly two decades lived up to the hype, and then some more.

The Tata Technologies IPO, a pure offer-for-sale of 6.08 crore shares, was subscribed 69.43 times as of 6:06 pm on Friday, the final day of the three-day share sale, according to data on the stock exchanges.

Qualified institutional buyers poured into the offering in the final hours, picking up 203.41 times the shares allotted to them, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors drew 62.11 times the demand. Retail investors and Tata Motors Ltd. shareholders subscribed 16.5 times and 29.19 times, respectively.