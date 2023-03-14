Recent Correction Makes Macrotech Developers Attractive For Investment: Kotak

The recent correction in the share prices of Macrotech Developers Ltd., formerly known as Lodha Developers, makes the real estate developer an attractive entry point for investors, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The share price of the company has corrected 17.2% since it started the declining trend on March 3, according to Bloomberg.

The company has "demonstrated industry-leading sales and business development, consistently superior margins and cash generation, aggressive de-leveraging of the balance sheet, and access to a large land bank," the brokerage pointed out in its March 13 investor note.

Macrotech Developers aims to maintain double-digit growth and market share in the key markets of Mumbai and Pune through a combination of owned land and joint development agreements, Kotak added.

The brokerage maintained 'buy' rating with an unchanged fair value of Rs 1,300 per share, implying an upside of 48% from the current market price.