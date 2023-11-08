'Recency Bias' Driving Mid- And Small-Cap Fund Frenzy, Says AMFI Chief

The rush of funds into small-cap and mid-cap funds could be an outcome of 'recency bias', according to Navneet Munot, the recently appointed chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds of India.

While systematic investment plans hit a peak of Rs 16,000 crore in the month of September, a trend that has stood out in the last year has been investors' enthusiasm towards mid- and small-cap funds, Munot, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC AMC, told BQ Prime.

Sample this: Net assets under management stood at a little over Rs 46 lakh crore as on Sept. 30. Of this, net AUM for small-cap funds grew by 48.8%, as against 12.1% for all open-ended schemes, according to AMFI data.

Small-cap schemes have recorded the highest amount of inflows this year, with nearly Rs 29,000 crore added from January to September. Large-cap funds recorded the highest outflows in the same period, losing over Rs 3,700 crore since January.