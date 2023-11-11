Realtor Anant Raj Plans To Raise Up To Rs 500 Crore Through Issue Of Securities To Institutional Investors

In a regulatory filing, Anant Raj Ltd said the board of directors has inter-alia considered and approved "issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 500 crore."

The board also approved the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for seeking approval of shareholders by way of special resolution for approval for issuance of the securities.