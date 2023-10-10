Real Estate Index Surges To 15-Year High On Positive Quarterly Updates

India's real estate stock benchmark jumped to its highest in 15 years on Tuesday as positive business updates from multiple companies reflect strong property demand.

The Nifty Realty index rose as much as 4.64% during the day to 609.90 points, the highest since Sept. 12, 2008. Shares of all constituents rose.

Two of the 10 listed real estate players in the index rose to their highest level over a 52-week period, with another at a record high.