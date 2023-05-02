Why RBL Bank Shares Are Down Despite Near 37% Jump In Q4 Profit

Shares of RBL Bank declined after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. downgraded the lender's ratings after cutting its earnings estimates due to high opex and credit costs.

RBL Bank's fourth-quarter net profit rose 36.8% year-on-year to Rs 271 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 223.02 crore net profit for the three months.

It reported a full-year net profit of Rs 883 crore, against a loss of Rs 75 crore in FY22.

Net interest income grew 7% year-on-year to Rs 4,451 in FY23, compared to Rs 4,027 last year.