RBI's Repo-Rate Pause May Not Boost Affordable Housing Just Yet

While the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate pause will bring relief to the real estate sector, it may still be early to expect the sales of mid-sized and affordable homes to pick up, according to analysts

The RBI has increased the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022, and the last 25-basis-point hike early this year pushed home-loan rates close to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

India's residential real estate market grew over the past 18 months as the economy emerged from the coronavirus pandemic's shadow. Low interest rates and relatively lower prices sparked the revival, driven by demand for luxury homes. The momentum sustained even as interest rates rose.