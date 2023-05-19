RBI Surplus Transfer Likely To Be Significantly Above Government Estimates

The Reserve Bank of India is set to transfer a bumper surplus to the government, which is likely to be its highest since FY21, economists said.

The surplus figure is likely to be higher than the Rs 48,000 crore that the government estimated to receive from the RBI and public sector banks in the budget announcement on Feb 1.

It's likely to be in the range of Rs 80,000-95,000 crore, Emkay Global chief economist Madhavi Arora said in a note this week.

"The huge surplus will be helped by net profit from (1) massive FX sales, and (2) somewhat higher interest income. However, this will be partly countered by much higher provisioning owing to higher MTM losses on foreign securities vs FY22," Arora said in her note on Wednesday.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, estimates the surplus to be in the range of Rs 80,000-100,000 crore.

"This will largely be due to profits from forex sales during the year. There will be some outgo of interest due to the high liquidity scenario in the earlier part of the year, however, this situation has eased since then," Rakshit said.

Last year the central bank had transferred Rs 30,307 crore, which was lowest in a decade. The year before the surplus transfer stood at over Rs 99,000 crore.

In 2018-19, the RBI adopted a new Economic Capital Framework. Under that, the RBI is required to maintain a contingency risk buffer of 5.5-6.5% of its balance sheet, which led to the lower transfer in FY22.

The RBI's surplus transfer is a key component in aiding the government meet its fiscal deficit target for the year, along with tax collections. A higher-than-estimated surplus transfer may aid the government lower its borrowing target for FY24.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported citing sources that the government may bring down its borrowing target for the year. Currently, that stands at Rs 15.43 lakh crore.