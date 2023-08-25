RBI’s Currency Policy Risks Sparking Attack on Rupee, ANZ Says
Policymakers are focused on bolstering manufacturing and exports, but it’s not without costs, economists Dhiraj Nim and Sanjay Mathur wrote in a note.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank’s policy to keep the rupee stable at weaker levels may make the currency vulnerable to speculative attacks in case of large risk events, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
Policymakers are focused on bolstering manufacturing and exports, but it’s not without costs, economists Dhiraj Nim and Sanjay Mathur wrote in a note. “Persistent FX absorption may have an undue impact on domestic liquidity amid high inflation, while a tight leash on the exchange rate has also dampened the incentive for hedging.”
The Reserve Bank of India has absorbed most of about $19 billion of inflows into local stocks and bonds this year, helping it beef up foreign exchange reserves and prevent appreciation in the rupee. The Indian rupee has the lowest implied volatility in emerging markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
A spokesperson for the central bank didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comments.
Even though the RBI has repeatedly said the rupee’s exchange rate remains market-determined, ANZ thinks the currency’s movement over the last two years is the evidence of a likely shift in its policy to keep it stable and relatively undervalued among peers.
Read: Rupee’s Plunging Volatility Leaves Investors Guessing RBI Moves
Considering that most of the global factors spurring depreciation in Asian currencies have eased, the rupee would likely be trending around 80.5 per dollar, if it followed the trend in Asian peers, the economists wrote. The currency fell as much as 0.2% to 82.7175 against the greenback on Friday.
“Even as the RBI is championing the use of the rupee as a policy tool, its approach may need to shift as the economic environment changes,” they said. “If its intervention distorts FX markets, they may paradoxically become vulnerable to future shocks.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.