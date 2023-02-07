RBI Monetary Policy Preview: The Last Of The Lot?

The Monetary Policy Committee is set to deliver a modest rate hike before it goes on a pause amid rising global headwinds, resilient domestic growth and easing headline inflation.

A Bloomberg poll of 40 economists shows a median forecast of 6.50%. Thirty-four economists expect a hike of 25 basis points and six expect a status quo. The policy repo rate is currently at 6.25%.

Headline inflation being back in the target range—and below the RBI's projections—is increasing the room for dissent in the MPC, with at least two members likely to vote to keep rates on hold, according to a research note by Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays.

"This means the possibility of an on-hold decision is non-negligible, but given elevated core CPI and recent comments by Governor Shaktikanta Das, we still believe a 25 basis points hike is the most likely step in February," Bajoria, who also expects a change in stance to neutral, said.

Global rate hike cycles are close to peaking, though the central banks remain cautious, said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.

"While the MPC's decision is finely balanced between (a) pause and a 25 basis points hike, we expect the MPC to hike by a last 25 basis points to push the real rate comfortably into positive."

Rakshit said this would help the Reserve Bank of India to be on a prolonged pause as it assesses the lagged impact of the past rate hikes and input price movements, evolution of the global and domestic demand conditions, and behaviour of global central banks.