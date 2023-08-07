RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Another 'Hawkish' Pause

India's Monetary Policy Committee may continue its 'status quo' on the key lending rate amidst a modest uptick in inflation and resilient growth.

All 37 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

"We maintain our view that the RBI MPC will keep the policy repo rate 'unchanged' in the Aug. 10 policy meeting at 6.50%, continue with hawkish guidance, and reiterate the 4% headline inflation target," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The RBI will also likely continue with its stance on withdrawal of accommodation, given the relatively hawkish tone of the June MPC minutes, and would align with the stance to achieving the inflation target over the medium term, Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays said.