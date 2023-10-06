RBI Is Keen On Keeping Liquidity Into Deficit To Tame Inflation

The Reserve Bank of India, at its monetary policy announcement on Friday, proposed the possibility of conducting the sale of government securities through the open market to suck out liquidity from the financial system.

Market participants have perceived it as a clear indication that the central bank intends to keep liquidity conditions tight going ahead, and surprisingly enough. This is also aimed at cushioning risks to price stability and ensuring financial stability.

"Surprisingly, the RBI Governor said that the central bank would seek to actively curb liquidity surplus via g-sec sales rather than rely upon organic factors to do the job in a gradual manner," Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco Research, said. "This emphasis on hawkishness underscores the RBI’s desire to follow a proactive liquidity management approach rather than a passive one," he added.

Currently, the liquidity deficit in the banking system stands at Rs 34, 000 crore, compared with a surplus of Rs 2.5 lakh crore before the RBI's incremental cash reserve ratio move in August.

With the last of the impounded liquidity being released on Saturday, the core liquidity is expected to rise to Rs 3.3 lakh crore, according to Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. Core liquidity refers to the cash and other financial assets, such as government bonds, that banks possess that can easily be liquidated and paid out as part of operational cash flows.

"Looking ahead, liquidity conditions are likely to get progressively tighter with a pick-up in currency leakage from the festival season," Sen Gupta said.