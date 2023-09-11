RBI Approves Sandeep Bakhshi's Reappointment As ICICI Bank CEO

He has been holding this position since October 2018, when Chanda Kochchar, the former head of the bank, faced an inquiry over charges of nepotism and conflict of interest. Before this, Bakhshi was a full-time director and the chief operating officer of the bank.

Bakhshi had joined the group in 1986.

During his 36-year-long association with the ICICI Group, Bakhshi has been a part of ICICI, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.