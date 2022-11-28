RBI Action On Paytm Unit Increases Regulatory Uncertainty, Says Morgan Stanley

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to make Paytm Payments Services Ltd. reapply for a licence to be an online payment aggregator has increased regulatory uncertainty, according to Morgan Stanley.

The central bank, in a notice dated Nov. 26, had asked Paytm Payments, which is operated by One 97 Communications Ltd., to resubmit an application for a payment aggregator license within 120 days after seeking necessary FDI approvals.

The RBI restricted the onboarding of new online merchants. Paytm said it is hopeful of getting relevant approvals, and expects no material impact on the business. The company can also still keep adding offline merchants as users.

The above development, according to Morgan Stanley, has "increased regulatory uncertainty".

"Key to track would be required timelines to get necessary FDI approvals," Morgan Stanley said. "In addition, we are closely monitoring RBI action around final guidelines on digital payment charges and the existing ban on Paytm Payments Bank to onboard new customers."