Raymond Shares Hit Record After Jefferies, Motilal Oswal Initiate Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of Raymond Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating.

Jefferies initiated a 'buy' with a price target of Rs 2,600 apiece, implying an upside of 28% over the next 12 months. Motilal Oswal also had a similar target price.

The coverage was initiated after the established apparel brand decided to demerge its real-estate and lifestyle businesses and sold its FMCG business, operated by Raymond Consumer Care, to Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

The management decided to restructure the business in a bid to unlock value and have a greater focus on the businesses separately. Raymond also infused cash of Rs 2,200 crore, including the promoter's stake in Raymond Consumer Care, into the group.