Raymond Shares Gain As It Targets Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue In Fiscal 2024
"As we target Rs 10,000 crore revenue in FY24–we are extremely confident of the journey that lies ahead of us," Singhania tweeted.
Shares of Raymond Ltd. rose on Tuesday as it target a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal.
"Being a zero-debt company is the beginning of a new journey for Raymond," Chairperson, Gautam Singhania, tweeted on Monday. "As we target Rs 10,000 crore revenue in FY24 – we are extremely confident of the journey that lies ahead of us."
Screen-grab of the tweet by Gautam Singhania.
Raymond became net-debt free after the demerger of its lifestyle business into Raymond Consumer Care Ltd., which it plans to list separately and focus on making it a pure play business-to-consumer lifestyle firm. It had also sold its fast-moving-consumer-goods business to Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. for Rs 2,825 crore in April.
Shares of Raymond were trading 0.15% higher at 1,897.15 apiece as of 11:31 a.m. compared to a 0.06% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 1.62% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,925 apiece.
It has risen nearly 28.4% year-to-date. The relative strength index at 65.4.
All five analysts tracking Raymond maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 16.2%.