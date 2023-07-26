RattanIndia Power's Q1 Loss Drags Shares Lower

Shares of RattanIndia Power Ltd. fell the most in a week on Wednesday after its net loss increased in the first quarter of FY24.

The company's net loss widens to Rs 549.4 crore from Rs 389.3 crore a year earlier. Revenue was flat at Rs 847.3 crore.

RattanIndia Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)