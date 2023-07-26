RattanIndia Power's Q1 Loss Drags Shares Lower
The company's net loss widened to Rs 549.4 crore in Q1 from Rs 389.3 crore a year earlier.
Shares of RattanIndia Power Ltd. fell the most in a week on Wednesday after its net loss increased in the first quarter of FY24.
The company's net loss widens to Rs 549.4 crore from Rs 389.3 crore a year earlier. Revenue was flat at Rs 847.3 crore.
RattanIndia Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 847.3 crore versus Rs 842.8 crore.
Ebitda down 28% at Rs 156.8 crore versus Rs 219.2 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.5% versus 26%.
Net loss at Rs 549.4 crore versus Rs 389.3 crore.
Shares of RattanIndia Power fell as much as 6.8%, before paring losses to trade 2.91% lower at 10:10 a.m., compared to a 0.65% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.8 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 56.