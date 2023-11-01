RattanIndia Enterprises Gets DGCA Certification For Drone, Shares Rise 11%

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. jumped 11% on Wednesday after its unit received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's certification for its multipurpose drone.

Throttle Aerospace Systems, a subsidiary of the company, received a type-certification for Dopo, which can be used for surveying, mapping, inspection, agriculture, surveillance and disaster management. It is a small-class drone weighing less than five kilogrammes with a flying time of 49 minutes, according to an exchange filing.

The certification and approval for the quality and performance of Dopo reflect "our company's commitment to meet and exceed regulatory standards while delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers through our Make-in-India products", according to Anjali Rattan, business chairperson of RattanIndia.