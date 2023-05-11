Ratnamani Metals Shares Hit Record High After Q4 Profit Jumps 73%

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. surged to a record high on Thursday after its net profit jumped 73% in the fourth quarter.

The company's net profit rose 73% year-on-year to Rs 192.58 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. The company's March quarter revenue was up 54% to Rs 1,499 crore.

The board also recommended raising Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches in the form of non-convertible debentures by way of private placement.