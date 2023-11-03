Ratnamani Metals Shares At Record High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Ratnamani rose as much as 5.61% to Rs 2,984.05 apiece during the day. The stock were trading 3% higher at Rs 2,910.45 apiece, compared to a 0.65% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10.25 a.m.

It has risen 62.7% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

All eight analysts tracking Ratnamani maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1.6%.