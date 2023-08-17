Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Hit Record High On Rs 145-Crore Order Win
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after it won an order worth €16 million, or Rs 145 crore, from the European original equipment manufacturing sector.
The contract, obtained under a long-term agreement, will span over four years, according to an exchange filing.
The company has been delivering front axle components to the OEM for the last five years. The new order entails the production and delivery of differential components as well.
"We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract, which not only attests to the quality of our products but also demonstrates the trust that OEMs place in our capabilities," said Lalit Kumar Khetan, full-time director and chief financial officer of the company. "We look forward to further fortifying our presence in the European market."
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 3.78% before paring gains to trade 3.10% higher at 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.35% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock price hit a record high of Rs 617.95 apiece. It has risen 133.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.1%.