Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Hit Record High On Rs 145-Crore Order Win

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after it won an order worth €16 million, or Rs 145 crore, from the European original equipment manufacturing sector.

The contract, obtained under a long-term agreement, will span over four years, according to an exchange filing.

The company has been delivering front axle components to the OEM for the last five years. The new order entails the production and delivery of differential components as well.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract, which not only attests to the quality of our products but also demonstrates the trust that OEMs place in our capabilities," said Lalit Kumar Khetan, full-time director and chief financial officer of the company. "We look forward to further fortifying our presence in the European market."