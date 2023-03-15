Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Hit 52-Week High After Consortium Wins Railway Project

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit a 52-week high, while those of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. gained on Wednesday after the consortium of the two companies won a contract from the Indian Railways.

A consortium of Titagarh Wagons and Ramkrishna Forgings has been declared the lowest bidder for the manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Railways.

The total quantity of forged wheels to be supplied will be around 15.40 lakh wheels over a period of 20 years.